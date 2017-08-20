One of 3 corpse flowers blooms in DC

WASHINGTON — One of three malodorous flowers has started to bloom in D.C.



One of the three corpse flowers at the U.S. Botanic Garden expected to bloom in the next few days stands at 91 inches on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (Courtesy U.S. Botanic Garden)

The first of three corpse flowers at the U.S. Botanic Garden started to open Saturday night. According to the garden’s website, this is the first time in North America that an institution has three blooming at the same time.

The smelliest time to sniff these buds is at night and into the early morning. The smell is described as similar to the stench of rotting flesh. When each of the flowers blooms, it will release a malodorous stench for roughly six to eight hours with the bloom lasting between one and two days.

Because of the first flower’s peak, the U.S. Botanic Garden will extend its hours Sunday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will be open until 10 p.m. during peak bloom days

Have a look at the U.S. Botanic Gardens corpse-flower cam:

