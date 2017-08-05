Fiery DC gas station crash kills 1, injures another

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a fiery crash at a Northeast D.C. gas station early Saturday morning.

WASHINGTON — One person is dead and another seriously injured after a fiery crash at a Northeast D.C. gas station early Saturday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS said one car crashed into a parked car, then struck part of the structure of the Hess gas station on Florida Avenue NE at around 3:15 a.m.

One of the cars then caught fire.

Fire crews activated the emergency fuel cutoff to prevent the station’s gasoline from also catching fire.

At the scene, authorities said they found one person dead and a second seriously hurt. The injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said they were investigating how the crash happened.

Below is a map of the area the crash occurred.



