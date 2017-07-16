501.5
Suspect arrested in 5 armed robberies in Northeast DC

By Abigail Constantino July 16, 2017 6:31 am 07/16/2017 06:31am
WASHINGTON — One man did not have to travel far to commit five crimes in Northeast D.C. in less than two weeks.

Abdullah Malik Thomas, 38, of Southeast D.C., was arrested and charged with armed robbery on July 14 for robbing an establishment in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue in Northeast on June 28.

In the course of the investigation, D.C. police discovered that Thomas had robbed four other establishments within about 1,000 feet of each other from June 28 to July 10.

In each robbery, the suspect brandished a gun and demanded that victims open the registers. He took money and, in one of the robberies, a cellphone, before fleeing the scene.

Below is the area the robberies were committed:

