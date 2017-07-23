Man gets stuck inside trash chute in NW DC

WASHINGTON — Mothers have told their children that nothing good happens after midnight. It’s a saying that many first responders can probably attest to with a story — or five — as well, and it served true for one man in the Gallery Place building in Northwest D.C. early Sunday.

But at least there was a happy ending.

D.C. Fire and EMS got a call around 3 a.m. about a man who was stuck inside a trash chute.

Typically, unless someone is running from the cops or a spurned lover, it’s hard to get inside such a chute. In this case, D.C. Fire told WTOP that the man they rescued dropped his cellphone down the chute and fell in when he lost his balance trying to find it.

7th St NW: adult male removed from trash chute using a harness and haul method. Victim treated & released on scene. pic.twitter.com/0fABraLLAr — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 23, 2017

Video posted online by the fire department showed a hose pumping fresh air into the chute while firefighters tried to figure out what to do about the situation.

In the end, there was no need for extensive renovation or drastic measures.

Firefighters simply tied a harness around the man and pulled him back out of the chute. A quick checkup determined the man was fine — physically at least — and didn’t need any further medical attention.

Watch the video of the rescue below.

7th St. NW: Feeding fresh air down trash chute as we continue to evaluate a safe means of removal. Confined space rescue assign. on scene. pic.twitter.com/FcLeCxu5ZC — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 23, 2017

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.