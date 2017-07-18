DC police arrest suspect in shooting that injured 1-year-old

WASHINGTON — D.C. police have a arrested a suspect in connection to a July 10 shooting that injured a 1-year-old boy from Northeast.

D.C. police will hold a news conference Tuesday 11:30 a.m. with further details on the case.

The toddler was shot in the 1300 block of I street NE when three men who were arguing opened fired near the baby and his father. The boy was sitting in his stroller at the time, and his mother told NBC Washington that her son was shot twice.

“The doctors found one bullet and fragments of another. Basically, he has three holes and he got shot twice,” Jeremiah’s mother, Shardai White, said.

As promised, we’ve arrested someone for shooting this 1-year-old. Stay tuned for a live news conference today at 11:30. https://t.co/JZxQ64LxQT — Peter Newsham (@pnewsham2) July 18, 2017

The story is developing. WTOP has a reporter headed to the news conference.

