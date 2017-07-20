501.5
African robotics team goes missing in DC

By Patrick Roth July 20, 2017 9:13 am 07/20/2017 09:13am
Police say the six members of the Burundi robotics team competing in the FIRST Global Challenge were last seen on the 1700 block of D Street, NW around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

The organizers for the competition said the adult mentor of the team was unable to find the group of six students. The organization’s president contacted police and filed the proper reports.

“Security of the students is of paramount importance to FIRST Global,” the organization said in a statement. “FIRST Global ensures that all students get to their dormitories after the daily competition by providing safe transportation to the students staying at Trinity Washington University who are always to be under close supervision of their adult mentor and are advised not to leave the premises unaccompanied by the mentor.”

On Wednesday, police tweeted out photos and information about the teens. There are four males and two females ranging in age from 16 to 18.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said the police department does not believe there was any foul play.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact D.C. Police.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

