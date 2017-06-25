502

Washington, DC News

Report: Body found at site of DC apartment fire

By Tiffany Arnold | @TiffanyMArnold June 25, 2017 2:16 pm 06/25/2017 02:16pm
FILE -- A dramatic early morning apartment fire lit up the sky in Northwest D.C. in the early morning hours on Saturday, June 24, 2017. (Courtesy D.C. Fire/Twitter)

WASHINGTON — A body of a man was found at the site of a massive apartment fire Saturday in Northwest D.C., an official with D.C. Fire and EMS confirms to NBC Washington.

Some residents had to jump to escape the flames as a fire ripped through a four-story apartment building in the 13000 block of Peabody Street early Saturday.

More than 200 people were displaced. It took more than 150 firefighters to put out the blaze.

The official told NBC Washington that the body was found on a top floor apartment. That person was not identified. A news conference was scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Red Cross was assisting residents who are without homes. An emergency shelter was set up at the Emery Heights Recreation Center, 5701 Georgia Avenue NW.

Washington, DC News