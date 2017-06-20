Funeral plans announced for former DC Councilman Jim Graham

WASHINGTON — Funeral plans have been announced for former D.C. Councilmember Jim Graham, who died last week.

Related Stories Former DC Councilmember Jim Graham dies at 71 Washington, DC News

Graham, who died at 71 on June 11, will lay in state at the Wilson Building from noon until 5 p.m. this Friday. Elected officials, dignitaries and special guests are expected to deliver remarks, D.C. Council said in a release.

The funeral services will be at All Souls Unitarian Church, 1500 Harvard St. NW this Saturday. The viewing will be at 10 a.m., and the religious services will begin at noon. Immediately following the services, there will be a repast in at the church.

Graham was known for wearing bright bow ties, and attendees of all events are encouraged to wear them, in his memory.

Flowers and cards may be sent to Bacon Funeral Home, 3447 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20010.

Graham served four terms as Ward 1 councilman. He also served as the first executive director of the Whitman-Walker Health Clinic.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.