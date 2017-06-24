Fire engulfs Northwest apartment building (Video)

Firefighters battled a massive apartment fire in Northwest D.C. Saturday morning. The blaze tore through a four-story building on Peabody St.

Peabody St still have heavy fire in attic & several top floor Apts. aggressive firefight continues. Rescues complete. pic.twitter.com/UE4xNP57R4

WASHINGTON — Firefighters battled a massive apartment fire in Northwest D.C. Saturday morning.

The blaze tore through a four-story building in the 1300 block of Peabody Street near Walmart around 3 a.m.

Dramatic video from D.C. Fire showed authorities rescuing residents, helping them through windows and down ladders.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

About 100 firefighters responded to the fiery emergency.

D.C. Fire says that rescues are complete but are still on the scene.

There’s no word yet on possible injuries.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.