502

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Fire engulfs Northwest apartment…

Fire engulfs Northwest apartment building (Video)

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP June 24, 2017 4:36 am 06/24/2017 04:36am
Share

Firefighters battled a massive apartment fire in Northwest D.C. Saturday morning. The blaze tore through a four-story building on Peabody St.

WASHINGTON — Firefighters battled a massive apartment fire in Northwest D.C. Saturday morning.

The blaze tore through a four-story building in the 1300 block of Peabody Street near Walmart around 3 a.m.

Dramatic video from D.C. Fire showed authorities rescuing residents, helping them through windows and down ladders.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

About 100 firefighters responded to the fiery emergency.

D.C. Fire says that rescues are complete but are still on the scene.

There’s no word yet on possible injuries.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
apartment fire fire Latest News Local News northwest dc Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Fire engulfs Northwest apartment…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Blueberry recipes
Strawberry recipes
What to do about summer allergies
Today in History: June 24
Prince William through the years
45 years ago: Hurricane Agnes
Awesome Con 2017
7 summer home improvements
2017 Celebrity Deaths
25 best jobs for high school graduates
2017 local deaths of note
5 Hydration Myths Busted
Splash parks, water parks, pools
Iced tea recipes you'll want to try
7 simple steps to prepare for a thrifty summer
9 ways your hair reflects your health
Foods to avoid at barbecues
8 frugal family summer road trips to take
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
June Entertainment Guide 2017
Summer outdoor living renovations
Not-to-miss DC exhibits
16 new water park additions for 2017
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
Ghost town for sale
14 best jobs for work-life balance
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
President John F. Kennedy turns 100
Outdoor movie guide
Lower Delaware restaurants
Where to take your family when they visit DC