Driver charged with hitting DC police, traffic aide

WASHINGTON (AP) — The driver of a truck that police say hit two police officers and a traffic control aide in a popular D.C. nightlife area has been charged with assault with intent to kill, police said Friday.

Police said Brandon Figures-Mormon, 22, of Disputanta, Virginia, also faces a weapons charge. Police initially said 23-year-old passenger Dwayne Taylor of Prince George, Virginia, also faced a weapons charge, but a spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia says that after reviewing evidence the office elected not to charge Taylor.

One officer is in critical but stable condition, the second could be released soon and the aide was released, Police Chief Peter Newsham said.

When traffic stopped Thursday in the Adams Morgan neighborhood, a truck pulled into the median and hit the trio, Newsham said. Police arrested two men and found an assault rifle inside.

Figures-Mormon was charged in 2014 with assaulting a Prince George County police officer, said county Commonwealth’s Attorney Susan Fierro. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and battery and received a suspended jail sentence of one year, court records show. Fierro said she didn’t have further details about the assault.

Figures-Mormon served as a private in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2012 to 2013, a spokesman said in a statement. The Marine Corps said that Figures-Mormon’s rank at discharge “is indicative of the fact that the character of his service was incongruent with Marine Corps’ expectations and standards,” but declined to provide further details.

A woman who answered at a listing for Figures-Mormon declined to comment.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.