One dead in fatal, fiery US 50 crash on Anacostia Bridge

D.C. Police say multiple cars crashed on the inbound lanes of New York Avenue NE at around 3:10 a.m. Authorities have cleared the crash and all lanes have reopened.

The New York Ave. crash blocked traffic in both directions for hours Friday morning. (WTOP/Monique Blyther)

WASHINGTON — Traffic was blocked in both directions for hours on U.S. 50 in D.C. because of a fatal crash Friday morning.

D.C. Police say multiple vehicles crashed on the inbound lanes of New York Avenue NE at around 3:10 a.m. on the Anacostia Bridge.

According to D.C. Fire, one person is dead and two others were injured.

Four vehicles were involved all together.

Three cars were engulfed in flames before D.C. Fire was able to put them out.

One person was trapped in a vehicle, but emergency personnel were able to free them.

As of about 7:45 a.m., police say all lanes on New York Avenue are open.

A map of the affected area:

