Missing teen last seen near Kennedy Center

WASHINGTON — A 16-year-old girl is missing and may be in need of medical care.

Taryn Noel Schmalz was last seen Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in the area of the Kennedy Center in Northwest D.C.

Schmalz is described as white, 5-feet-7 inches and around 140 pounds. She has medium-length, auburn hair, officials said.

At the time she was last seen, Schmalz was wearing a black dress, black sandals and a silver-colored charm necklace.

Anyone with information should call the U.S. Park Police at 202-610-7505 or 202-610-8730.

