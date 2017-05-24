Work is nearly complete on the first of four segments — a nearly 2-mile stretch from Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway to Tilden Street Northwest in D.C.

Road work that began on Beach Drive in September is on schedule, according to the National Park Service. (Courtesy National Park Service)

WASHINGTON — Road work that began on Beach Drive in September is on schedule, according to the National Park Service.

The roadway is being reconstructed with a new gravel base, all six bridges are being repaired, storm drains are being improved, bike and hiking trails are being regraded, and trees are being planted.

“It is a very scenic route, and we want to make sure that through this project we are still maintaining the visitor experience in terms of it being a pleasurable, smooth, nice ride,” said Ethan Alpern, public affairs specialist for the park service.

While the road is closed to vehicles — complicating the daily commute through Northwest D.C. — the hiking and biking trail has remained open.

Alex Chauche of Germantown, who bicycles through Rock Creek Park two to three times a week, said he’s seeing progress.

“The trail has much improved in how it’s graded,” Chauche said. “It’s wider, it’s flatter, it’s very nice. They are doing a good job on it.”

According to the park service, work will be completed on Segment 1 in mid-summer, reopening that stretch of roadway to traffic.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2019.

“It is worth doing. Everybody will be happy later about this,” Chauche said.

