Washington, DC News

Home » Traffic » Local News » Washington, DC News » National Park Service is…

National Park Service is making progress on Beach Drive project

By Dick Uliano May 24, 2017 5:28 am 05/24/2017 05:28am
Share

Work is nearly complete on the first of four segments — a nearly 2-mile stretch from Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway to Tilden Street Northwest in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Road work that began on Beach Drive in September is on schedule, according to the National Park Service.

Work is nearly complete on the first of four segments — a nearly 2-mile stretch from Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway to Tilden Street Northwest.

The roadway is being reconstructed with a new gravel base, all six bridges are being repaired, storm drains are being improved, bike and hiking trails are being regraded, and trees are being planted.

“It is a very scenic route, and we want to make sure that through this project we are still maintaining the visitor experience in terms of it being a pleasurable, smooth, nice ride,” said Ethan Alpern, public affairs specialist for the park service.

Related Stories

While the road is closed to vehicles — complicating the daily commute through Northwest D.C. — the hiking and biking trail has remained open.

Alex Chauche of Germantown, who bicycles through Rock Creek Park two to three times a week, said he’s seeing progress.

“The trail has much improved in how it’s graded,” Chauche said. “It’s wider, it’s flatter, it’s very nice. They are doing a good job on it.”

According to the park service, work will be completed on Segment 1 in mid-summer, reopening that stretch of roadway to traffic.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2019.

“It is worth doing. Everybody will be happy later about this,” Chauche said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
beach drive dick uliano Local News national park service Traffic Transportation News Washington, DC News
Home » Traffic » Local News » Washington, DC News » National Park Service is…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Sir Roger Moore, 1927-2017
Billboard Music Awards
New shark exhibit
Today in History: May 24
NoMa murals
Pippa Middleton marries
Lower Delaware restaurants
OC restaurants
Manchester Arena blast
Celebrity birthdays May 21-27
2017 Cannes Film Festival
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Photos: 142nd Preakness Stakes
Crab joints to try
Where presidential kids went to school
Retirement spots with nice weather
Cicadas emerging
16 new water park additions for 2017
Miss USA 2017
Kentucky Derby fashion
What to buy at the farmers market in May
May Entertainment Guide 2017
2017 Outdoor Movie Guide
Where to take your family when they visit DC
2017 local deaths of note