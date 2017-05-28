Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Judge dismisses 25 lawsuits…

Judge dismisses 25 lawsuits over 2015 Metro smoke incident

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 12:55 pm 05/28/2017 12:55pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed more than two dozen lawsuits against Metro and the District of Columbia over an electrical malfunction caused a train to fill with smoke.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2qp4OoV) that the plaintiffs asked for the 25 cases to be dismissed. That means they likely have reached a settlement with Metro and the District outside of court.

One passenger was killed and more than 80 others were sickened during the 2015 malfunction, which was the first fatality on the Metro system since a 2009 crash that killed nine people.

Patrick M. Regan is an attorney representing several plaintiffs. He said he cannot say why the cases were dismissed.

The lawsuit filed by family members of the woman who died was not dismissed.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Judge dismisses 25 lawsuits…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington, DC News