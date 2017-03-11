2017 Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon: Getting around the crowd

WASHINGTON — A series of scheduled street closures may catch some travelers in the District unaware, as the annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon kicks off Saturday morning.

About 24,000 runners are expected to take the streets for the sixth-annual marathon, half marathon and 5K events. The marathon started at 7 a.m., and the half marathon will start at 8:30 a.m. The 5K begins 8 a.m. at RFK Stadium.

Here’s how to best navigate what is forecast to be a sunny but chilly day in D.C.





Street closures

D.C. police said some street closures will begin as early as 2 a.m. All affected streets are expected to be reopened at around 3 p.m.

Both the marathon and half marathon routes will begin at the same location — Constitution Avenue Northwest and 14th Street Northwest. Those routes split at Constitution Avenue Northeast and 14th Street Northeast. (The final leg of the half marathon is illustrated by the blue line in the map above.)

Both routes will end near RFK lot 3.

Drivers in the area may experience delays, D.C. police said, and should consider alternative routes. They’re also advised to be mindful of heavy pedestrian traffic near the route, as there will be several stages with musical acts.

“These street closings are subject to change without notice based upon unanticipated events and prevailing conditions,” they added. Full list of street closures available here.

For more information, visit the marathon website. A full-size .pdf of the routes and stage locations, as well as the 5K route near RFK Stadium, is also available on the site.

The marathon and half marathon routes, as illustrated in the map above, begin as follows:

Start on Constitution Avenue Northwest just east of 14th Street Northwest

Right on Virginia Avenue Northwest

Right on 18th Street Northwest

Left on E Street Northwest (eastbound lanes)

Left on 19th Street Northwest

Right on Constitution Avenue Northwest

Left on 23rd Street Northwest

Enter Lincoln Memorial Circle

Merge right onto Parkway Drive/Beach Volleyball courts

Continue straight onto Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway

Right at Virginia Avenue Northwest and merge onto I Street Northwest

Continue on I Street Northwest to Potomac River Freeway

Right onto Potomac River Freeway and continue south to horseshoe turn

Continue north on Potomac River Freeway

Exit left onto 27th Street Northwest

Right onto Virginia Avenue Northwest

Right onto Rock Creek Parkway

Continue north on Rock Creek Parkway

Merge left on Shoreham Drive Northwest

Right on Calvert Street Northwest

Merge right on Adams Mill Road Northwest

Left on Columbia Road Northwest

Right on Harvard Street Northwest

Right on Fifth Street Northwest

Merge onto Fourth Street Northwest

Left on Bryant Street Northwest

Right on North Capitol Street Northwest

Left on K Street Northeast

Right on Fourth Street Northeast

Left on H Street Northeast

Right on 13th Street Northeast

Left on Constitution Avenue Northeast

(The full marathon and half marathon routes split here, and continue accordingly. …)

Rest of half marathon route:

Left on North Carolina Avenue Northeast

Merge onto C Street Northeast

Merge right onto 22nd Street Northeast

Turn right onto East Capitol Street Northeast

Half marathon finish line (near RFK lot 3)

Rest of marathon route:

Right on 14th Street Northeast

Right on North Carolina Avenue Northeast

Left on 13th Street Southeast

Right on East Capitol Street Southeast

Right on 11th Street Southeast

Left on East Capitol Street Northeast

Left on Third Street Southeast

Right on E Street Southeast

Left on South Capitol Street Southwest

Cross the Douglass Bridge

Turnaround on South Capitol Street Southwest north of Malcolm X Avenue Southwest

Continue north on South Capitol Street Southwest

Left on Douglass Bridge access road

Right on Anacostia Drive Southeast

Full loop around Anacostia Park Skating Pavilion on Anacostia Drive Southeast

Left on Nicholson Street Southeast

Left on Fairlawn Avenue Southeast

Right on Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast

Left on L’Enfant Square Southeast

Left on Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast

Right on Fairlawn Avenue Southeast

Right on K Street Southeast

Enter Randle Circle Southeast

Left on Ft. DuPont Drive Southeast

Left on Ft. Davis Drive Southeast

Left on Ridge Road Southeast

Left on Ely Place Southeast

Right on Minnesota Avenue Southeast

Right on East Capitol Street Northeast off-ramp

Right on East Capitol Street Northeast

Merge right onto C Street Northeast

Left on 21st Street Northeast

Left on 22nd Street Northeast

Right on East Capitol Street Northeast

Marathon finish line (near RFK lot 3)

Using Metro

Metro will open at 7 a.m. Race start times this year have been shifted to accommodate Metro’s round-the-clock track work.

Full marathon participants are discouraged from using Metro to make it to the start on time.

As for the expected 17,800 half marathon participants, they are encouraged to take Metrobus and Metrorail. The nearest Metro station to the starting line is Federal Triangle.



Riding the DC Circulator & amp; Streetcar

Due to road closures, the DC Circulator will run modified service on the two routes directly impacted by the race.

The National Mall route will begin service at 10 a.m.

The Woodley Park-Adams Morgan-McPherson Square route will detour, with no service at stops near Harvard Street Northwest. Buses will turn back at Florida Avenue Northwest between 7 a.m. and noon. The following stops on this route will have service during that time:

Woodley Park-Adams Morgan-McPherson Square Southbound

Connecticut Avenue Northwest / 24th Street

Adams Mill Road Northwest / Columbia Road

Columbia Road Northwest / Ontario Road Northwest

Mt. Pleasant Street Northwest / Irving Street

Irving Street Northwest / 14th Street

Woodley Park-Adams Morgan-McPherson Square Northbound

Columbia Road Northwest / 14th Street

Columbia Road Northwest / Between 15th and 16th streets

Columbia Road Northwest / Ontario Road

Adams Mill Road Northwest / Columbia Road

Connecticut Avenue Northwest / 24th Street

Normal service will resume at noon, or as road closures allow. The other four Circulator routes will run normal service.

DC Streetcar service will begin after the marathon traffic clears, at approximately 1 p.m.

For additional information, visit the DC Circulator or DC Streetcar sites.



Transportation for runners

Runners are advised to get to the starting line area about an hour before the start of the race.

Specific race corrals will take off every 60 to 90 seconds, and the last marathon corral will take off at about 7:10 a.m.

Shuttles will be offered from the finish line at RFK Stadium to transport the expected 4,000 marathon participants to the start line beginning at 5 a.m. Shuttles are free for participants only and must be reserved online. Spectators won’t be allowed to use the shuttle.

Parking will be available at RFK Stadium lots for $16.50, and must be purchased online. The purchase of a parking spot does not include a shuttle ticket.

The last shuttle leaves at 5:30 a.m.

Half marathon participants are encouraged to take Metrobus and Metrorail. The nearest Metro station to the starting line is Federal Triangle.

