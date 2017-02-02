5:26 am, February 4, 2017
National Zoo bobcat back home, gets checkup

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens February 2, 2017 3:45 pm 02/02/2017 03:45pm
After a few days outside the National Zoo, the once-missing bobcat is back home and received a checkup Thursday.

Related Gallery

Bobcat found!

The bobcat that escaped from its National Zoo enclosure earlier this week was located Wednesday on zoo property.
Ollie, who escaped from her National Zoo enclosure Monday and was found on zoo property Wednesday, received a complete physical examination Thursday afternoon. The 25-pound female bobcat appears to be in good health and received two small stitches on her front left paw from a cut she got while missing, the zoo said in a news release.

Veterinarians also gave her some booster vaccines.

The adventurous bobcat likely climbed through a small opening in the mesh net that encloses her habitat Monday, and was found Wednesday at the zoo’s bird habitat after a tip from a zoo visitor. Zoo officials said Wednesday they aren’t entirely sure how Ollie arrived at her final destination.

Ollie will remain at the hospital for a few days to ensure she does not show signs of respiratory illness that could be passed on to the two male bobcats with whom she normally shares her living area.

Zoo officials have not yet set a date for the reopening of the bobcat exhibit, which closed when Ollie went missing Monday.

