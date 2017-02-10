7:46 am, February 10, 2017
24° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » DC house fire injures…

DC house fire injures 3, including firefighter (Video)

By Will Vitka February 10, 2017 7:25 am 02/10/2017 07:25am
Share
D.C. firefighters tackled a multi-level fire on the 700 block of Maryland Ave. NE Friday morning. (DC Fire and EMS)

WASHINGTON — Two residents are in critical condition and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in a house fire a little after 5 a.m. Friday on the 700 block of Maryland Avenue Northeast.

D.C. Fire and EMS said a man was found on the front lawn of the house and a woman was rescued from the basement. Both are in critical condition and are being treated at an area hospital.

One firefighter also suffered minor injuries and is being treated.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
D.C. firefighters DC house fire fire Latest News Local News maryland ave video Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » DC house fire injures…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Washington, DC News