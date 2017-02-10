DC house fire injures 3, including firefighter (Video)

WASHINGTON — Two residents are in critical condition and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in a house fire a little after 5 a.m. Friday on the 700 block of Maryland Avenue Northeast.
D.C. Fire and EMS said a man was found on the front lawn of the house and a woman was rescued from the basement. Both are in critical condition and are being treated at an area hospital.
One firefighter also suffered minor injuries and is being treated.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
