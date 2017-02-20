5:04 pm, February 20, 2017
Hundreds in DC march against Trump on President’s Day

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 4:24 pm 02/20/2017 04:24pm
Marchers stop in front of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. The DC rally is one of several "Not My President's Day" protests planned across the country to mark the President's Day holiday. Protesters are criticizing Trump's immigration policies, among other things. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several hundred people have marched in Washington to protest President Donald Trump.

After a rally in Dupont Circle on Monday, hundreds of protesters marched down streets of the capital, chanting “Stand up, fight back.”

The DC rally is one of several “Not My President’s Day” protests planned across the country to mark the President’s Day holiday. Protesters are criticizing Trump’s immigration policies, among other things.

While speakers used a megaphone to address the crowd at Dupont Circle, a pair of Trump supporters drove by on motorcycles. Protesters held signs with sayings like “He is not above the law” and “#45: Mockery Worldwide.”

Mizraim Belman says he is an undocumented immigrant and student at Georgetown University. He told the crowd they cannot let Trump “continue to divide” the country.

Watch a Facebook Live video from the protest:

