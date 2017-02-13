3:18 am, February 13, 2017
House moving to block DC ‘death with dignity’ law

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 2:57 am 02/13/2017 02:57am
WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee is taking up an unusual resolution that would invalidate a local law in the nation’s capital.

The House Oversight Committee will vote Monday on whether to send a resolution to the House floor blocking the District of Columbia’s “Death with Dignity” law.

Oversight chairman Jason Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, has vowed to stop the law, calling it “misguided” and immoral. The law signed last year by Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser would allow terminally ill patients to end their lives with a doctor’s help. Five states have similar laws.

Congress has the power to invalidate any District law with a disapproval resolution, but it hasn’t done so since 1991. There is no indication that the Senate would take up the resolution even if it passes the House.

