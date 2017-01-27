3:43 am, January 28, 2017
Video: Pence, Conway speak at March for Life

January 27, 2017 4:00 pm 01/27/2017 04:00pm
WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence addressed the 44th anniversary March for Life Friday becoming the first sitting president or vice president to speak at the annual rally in person.

Pence spoke of compassion and told the crowd of thousands that “life is winning.”

The annual event protests the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

Watch his full comments in the video below. White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway also spoke at the event. Video of her comments follow.

abortion Latest News Living News Local News march for life Mike Pence protests roe v. wade video Washington, DC News
