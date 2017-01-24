Shooting victim found outside Nats Park

WASHINGTON — A man was injured in a shooting across the street from Nationals Park where a job fair was set to begin Tuesday morning.

The man was found suffering from multiple gun shot wounds at N and Half streets SE, just a block from the main entrance to the stadium, said D.C. Police Commander Morgan Kane.

The man, whose name was not released, was shot across the street from the stadium behind a liquor store at 1301 S. Capitol St. Kane said he ran two blocks toward the stadium to the corner where he was found.

Police don’t believe the shooting was related to the job fair and don’t believe anyone else was in danger, she said.

Investigators were looking for a man who was described as about 5-foot-3, about 19 or 20 years old and who was wearing a light tan, puffy coat and a gray knit hat. He was last seen driving south on South Capitol Street in a black Chevrolet Impala.

The Washington Nationals said those at the ballpark sheltered in place during the police investigation.

Several hundred people had lined up outside the center field gate — some said they had waited for hours — ahead of the 10 a.m. job fair in hopes of applying to work at the stadium during the upcoming baseball season. But the shooting and subsequent police investigation interrupted the event, which has been rescheduled for Jan. 31.

The shooting investigation closed South Capitol Street to traffic for more than two hours between M Street and Potomac Avenue SE. The road reopened just before 1 p.m.

WTOP’s Jacob Kerr, George Wallace and Max Smith contributed to this report.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.