DC mayor: Residents who fear calling police makes us weaker

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 11:12 pm 01/25/2017 11:12pm
In this photo, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is shown addressing reporters outside D.C. police headquarters Sept. 7, 2016. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The mayor of the nation’s capital says having residents afraid to call police or seek help from other government agencies because of their immigration status makes the city weaker.

Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke at a news conference Wednesday evening about President Donald Trump’s move to cut off millions in federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities. She said that while District lawyers are still looking over Trump’s executive order, the mayor says she finds some parts worrisome.

Bowser says D.C. will continue to provide programs and services that residents know are right and keep the city safer.

Bowsers remarks came as groups protesting Trump’s immigration orders gathered near the White House.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Government News Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Washington, DC News