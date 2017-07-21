Weekend track work to close stretches of Red, Yellow lines

WASHINGTON — Weekend shutdowns return to Metro’s Red and Yellow lines for the second straight weekend.

On the Red Line, Bethesda and Medical Center stations will close and no trains will run between Friendship Heights and Grosvenor-Strathmore. Metro will offer shuttle buses between the closed stations, or riders can use the Silver Spring and Glenmont side of the Red Line instead.

Due to the work, the last train from Shady Grove on Saturday night is scheduled to leave at 11:45 p.m., 40 minutes earlier than usual.

On the Yellow Line, no trains will run north of Reagan National Airport due to concrete work on the bridge between the Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza stations. Yellow Line trains will run between Huntington and Reagan National Airport. Riders can use the Blue Line to travel between the airport, Pentagon and D.C.

Both Red and Yellow line shutdowns return next weekend too, and the Red Line work is scheduled to continue for an additional weekend after that.

No other track work is scheduled during the day this weekend, but the Blue and Silver lines are scheduled to use a single track beginning around 10 p.m. each night.

As a reminder, the rail system now closes at 11:30 p.m. on weeknights and 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Trains runs from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.

The next round-the-clock work zone is set to run Aug. 5 to Aug. 20 on the Green Line.

MARC

A second weekend of Amtrak track work in Baltimore has been mostly canceled, so all but one MARC Penn Line train will operate on the usual weekend schedule. The only scheduled change is the last train of the night Saturday, which will leave Washington’s Union Station at 11:05 p.m. instead of the usual 10:35 p.m., the Maryland Transit Administration said.

Roads

For a second, consecutive weekend, drivers should expect backups southbound along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway past BWI Marshall Airport.

Crews are scheduled to block one of the two southbound lanes between Interstate 195 and Maryland Route 100 from 9 p.m. Friday night through as late as 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, the work created significant delays and Interstate 95 or U.S. Route 1 were better options. Travelers leaving the airport also have the option of getting on the parkway beyond the work by driving past the airport’s rail station to use Maryland Route 100.

In Virginia, significant detours are planned overnight along the Dulles Greenway and Dulles Toll Road as pedestrian bridges are installed over the road to connect to the new Silver Line stations.

Weather permitting, the eastbound Dulles Greenway is scheduled to be closed near Old Ox Road from 10 p.m. Friday night to 6 a.m. Saturday. The backup date is the same times from Saturday into Sunday. Traffic will be sent onto Old Ox Road/Route 606.

As part of the work, eastbound traffic from Dulles Airport will be detoured onto the toll road between Route 28 and Centreville Road. After midnight, some traffic will be slowed as the pedestrian bridge is moved to the station site. This could affect traffic in both directions on the toll road and on westbound Greenway ramps.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.