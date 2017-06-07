800

Transportation News

Home » Latest News » Transportation News » Unsafe trucks pulled off Beltway

Unsafe trucks pulled off Beltway

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP June 7, 2017 1:01 pm 06/07/2017 01:01pm
12 Shares

All commercial vehicles Wednesday are being directed off the Capital Beltway into the FedEx Field parking lots, for an inspection as part of a twice-yearly safety blitz. Trucks with issues will have to be repaired before they're let back on the roads.

LANDOVER, Md. — Driving next to an 18-wheeler on a crowded highway can test the nerves of many drivers. Driving next to an unsafe truck can be much worse.

All commercial vehicles Wednesday are being directed off the Capital Beltway into the FedEx Field parking lots, for an inspection by the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.

Related Stories

“They’ll go (from) the front of the vehicle to back,” said Captain Michael Gelormino, commander of the division. “They’re going to check log books, brakes, steering, suspension, the whole nine yards.”

The inspections are part of a twice-yearly program of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, which sponsors the road check program nationwide.

Trucks that fail the inspection are taken out of service and have to be repaired in the parking lot before they can get back on the road.

“There’s (road service) companies that do the necessary repairs; they have a lot of parts on hand,” Gelormino said.

In an impromptu pit area, truck drivers on their cellphones communicate with their offices about the needed repairs, as road service companies do repairs on the spot.

Gelormino says time is money in the trucking industry, but so is safety.

“A lot them appreciate and understand it’s part of the business, so a majority of them don’t have a problem pulling in here,” he said.

Last year, more than 100 vehicles were pulled out of service. Judging at midday, Gelormino expects this year’s number to be higher.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
capital beltway Latest News Local News Maryland News maryland state police Michael Gelormino neal augenstein trucks
Home » Latest News » Transportation News » Unsafe trucks pulled off Beltway
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Iced tea recipes you'll want to try
2017 CMT Music Awards
Cats ready for adoption
Today in History: June 9
Frank Lloyd Wright’s most-interesting homes
8 frugal family summer road trips to take
Baltimore homes razed
'One Love Manchester' benefit concert
London Bridge attacks
Celebrity birthdays June 4-10
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
June Entertainment Guide 2017
Summer outdoor living renovations
Most stressful jobs 2017
Upcoming DC exhibits
2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
Ghost town for sale
14 best jobs for work-life balance
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
President John F. Kennedy turns 100
Best burgers in DC
Outdoor movie guide
Top 10 wines for any occasion
Lower Delaware restaurants
2017 Celebrity Deaths
16 new water park additions for 2017
Where to take your family when they visit DC
2017 local deaths of note