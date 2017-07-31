Ex-Charles Co. school aide faces more than 100 sex-abuse charges

WASHINGTON — The former Charles County middle-school teacher’s aide and high school track coach accused of sexually assaulting several students and creating child pornography is now facing more than 100 sex-abuse charges.

Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, was arrested late last month after being indicted on assault charges.

Charles County authorities said that Bell, an aide at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, recorded the abuse of middle-school students ranging from sixth to eighth grade, in a classroom, at his home and at other locations between February and March 2016.

Among the charges Bell faces, according to online court records, are sexual abuse of a minor, creating child pornography, sexual solicitation of a minor, and second- and third-degree sexual offenses.

Bell told police after his arrest that he is HIV positive, and authorities fear he may have exposed children to the virus. Bell is facing multiple misdemeanor charges of transferring HIV to another. Maryland law makes it a crime to knowingly transfer or attempt to transfer HIV to someone else, including through unprotected sex.

Earlier this month, police said two students had been tested for the sexually transmitted virus but tested negative.

Bell is due in Charles County Circuit Court Monday afternoon.

