Fun-to-drive Mazda3 sedan is more upscale for 2017

Mazda has been taking a different approach to its vehicles and creating a fun driver-come-first philosophy with its new Mazda3 sedan.

Going into 2017, Mazda has given the compact a few upgrades to help the sedan or five-door hatch stand out in the crowded compact market. (WTOP/Mike Parris)

WASHINGTON — Compact sedans aren’t usually purchased for a luxury interior and a fun-to-drive demeanor, but Mazda seems to take its compact sedan philosophy in a different direction.

I’ve driven the Mazda3 five-door hatch version several times and enjoyed the driving experience. But going into 2017, Mazda has given the compact a few upgrades for the new you and to help the sedan or five-door hatch stand out in the crowded compact market.

The interior impresses the compact marketplace; it’s nice for the class and it humbles some costlier, larger competition. The look and feel of the materials is a pleasant surprise for the $23,000 base price of the top-of-the-line Grand Touring trim level for this sedan. Even with more option packages, a loaded version is under $28,000, which is less than some other compacts I’ve tested.

The sport seats are tastefully wrapped in leather with an attractive two-tone color scheme. They are heated and very supportive without being stiff. The driver’s seat has lumbar and 6-way power adjustments. The steering wheel and shift knob are covered in leather, and the tester had the premium package, so that adds a heated steering wheel. You also get a simple-to-use NAV system that you can program with the wheel in the middle console; it’s very German luxury sedan-like.

This is my first time with the sedan version of the Mazda3, and space is good, but it’s not as open and airy as the five-door hatchback version. Three people can fit in the back, and I managed two car seats and a booster. That’s something I can’t say for all the competition. The trunk isn’t as large as having the hatch version, but it’s about average for a compact sedan.

Driving the Mazda3 is also a treat. The Grand Touring trim level has 184 horsepower from the 2.5 liter four-cylinder engine. This tester had the manual transmission. You can have it with an automatic, but this car really comes alive with the slick 6-speed manual with a light clutch and short shifts.

The driving persona of the Mazda3 is different from most compacts, with the ability to go from commuter car to engaging driver’s car easily. Rest assured, its fun-to-drive personality won’t hurt your wallet at the gas pump. This car didn’t have many miles, but I managed 29.2 mpg in my week and just what the sticker says, which should only get better with more miles driven.

This new Mazda3 seemed a bit more hushed on the highway than past Mazda3s, and it’s not as quiet as some others, but still a marked improvement.

The styling is also updated for 2017, though it’s not a huge change from 2016. The front end is one place where it’s noticeable. The headlights seem more stylish than before, and the grill shape is different. The top of the grill sticks out a bit compared to the bottom part.

Large, 18-inch wheels look good and help fill out the wheel arches. The side view is also enhanced with some lower body sculpting. The rear end has a nice tasteful spoiler on the trunk lid, which helps on appeal.

I found myself liking the sedan version of the Mazda3 visually much more than I thought I would. It’s tough to choose between the Mazda3 hatch or sedan.

Mazda has been taking a different approach to its vehicles and creating a fun driver-come-first philosophy. For 2017, the Mazda3 is still a driver’s car, but the interior is more upscale with the tech and drivers aids that more buyers are looking for. This spunky Mazda delivers.

Mike Parris is a member of the Washington Automotive Press Association. The vehicles are provided by STI, FMI or Event Solutions for the purpose of this review.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.