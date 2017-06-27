502

Calvert County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Calvert County, MD News » Naval Research Laboratory testing…

Naval Research Laboratory testing green laser beam over Chesapeake Bay

By Patrick Roth June 27, 2017 2:02 pm 06/27/2017 02:02pm
Share
Don't worry if you happen to see a green laser beam shooting across Chesapeake Bay. The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory is conducting an eye-safe laser test June 26-June 30. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

WASHINGTON — If you think you see a green laser beam shooting across Chesapeake Bay this week, don’t worry, it’s not a martian invasion.

It’s just the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory.

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Chesapeake Bay Detachment is testing an eye-safe green laser beam at a range of 4 to 22 km (2.5 to 13.5 miles) across the bay to see how the laser system works at long range over water.

The testing will be during the day and night from June 26-30, but the lasers will only be visible when it gets dark.

During the day, the Naval Research Laboratory will test the beam from its detachment just south of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, toward its site on Tilghman Island. It will be testing the beam at night due east toward one of their boats.

Testing will stop if any ship or aircraft comes within 300 meters (328 yards) of the beam.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Calvert County, MD News chesapeak bay chesapeake beach laser beam laser beam test Latest News Local News Maryland News Patrick Roth tilghman island US Naval Research Laboratory
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Calvert County, MD News » Naval Research Laboratory testing…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Calvert County, MD News