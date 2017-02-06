2:54 pm, February 7, 2017
65° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Calvert County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Calvert County, MD News » Md. woman lets her…

Md. woman lets her Trump flag fly with yard display (Photos)

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP February 6, 2017 7:29 pm 02/06/2017 07:29pm
31 Shares

One Calvert County woman is taking great lengths to show her support for President Donald Trump. She has a Trump flag flying from a flagpole, a Trump banner on her roof, and at night you can see "Trump 2016" glowing in solar lights on her front lawn.

WASHINGTON — Some people still have presidential campaign signs in their yard, but one Maryland woman has gone much further to show she backs President Donald Trump.

“I support my president and everything he’s doing so far. He’s only looking out for America first,” Linda Dement of Calvert County tells WTOP.

She’s a home improvement general contractor, and her property sits right along busy Md. 4 in Huntingtown.

She has a Trump flag flying from a flagpole, a Trump banner on her roof, and at night you can see “Trump 2016″ glowing in solar lights on her front lawn.

“I think my fiancé wants me to minimize them so that he can cut the grass in the summer,” she said, laughing.

Sometime over Labor Day weekend, the first Trump flag she put up over the summer was stolen, along with the 25-foot tall flagpole it was attached to.

“So the very same day I reordered a bigger, better flagpole,” Dement said.

The new pole is more than 30 feet tall, held in the ground with more than 400 pounds of concrete and protected by an invisible fence and surveillance cameras.

“The next person that comes on my property [and] decides to steal what my hard working money pays for, they’d better make sure their Obamacare is paid up because they’re probably going to need it,” she said.

Dement, who voted once for President Barack Obama, said she supports Trump’s immigration policies.

“He wants our vets to come before welfare immigrants that aren’t even legal. We don’t even know who they are. Why is that a bad thing? Let’s just figure out who’s here, who’s bad, who’s been arrested 15 times, who’s selling drugs on our street [and] get them … out,” she said.

Dement has asked friends who don’t like the president to give him a chance.

“Give it a couple of years, let’s see if your mind changes. Don’t look at Republican/Democrat, look at what the individual wants to do. That’s what I’ve always done,” she said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Calvert County Trump house Calvert County, MD News donald trump Latest News Linda Dement Local News Maryland News michelle basch President Donald Trump Trump flags Trump yard signs
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Calvert County, MD News » Md. woman lets her…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Black history: DC's movers and shakers
Lady Gaga during Super Bowl Halftime
Local hotels among nation's best
Today in History: Feb. 7
Super Bowl ads
Super Bowl 51
Renovations that do and don't pay off
10 underrated cruise destinations for 2017
Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows (worst to best)
Romantic recipes for Valentine's Day
Photos: 2017 SAG Awards
Immigration, refugee ban protests
44th annual March for Life
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land'
How did Trump's inauguration crowd size compare?
Women’s March on Washington
Inside Obamas' new home
Past inaugurations
Celebrity birthdays Feb. 5-11
2017 local deaths of note