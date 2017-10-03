Tysons’ Urgent.ly, Uber of tow trucks, gets $10M investment

WASHINGTON — Tysons Corner-based Urgent.ly, which operates a digital roadside assistance app, has raised an additional $10 million from investors to continue its expansion.

The latest round of investment was led by American Tire Distributors, the largest tire distribution company in the U.S.

Ugent.ly’s other backers include Verizon Ventures and Forte Ventures.

Urgent.ly’s app operates like an Uber for roadside assistance.

“With just a few taps, we automatically geo-locate you and then we show you all the open and available tow trucks nearby,” Urgent.ly co-founder Chris Spanos told WTOP shortly after the company launched.

“When you request help, we connect you with the one that best matches your vehicle, your problem and your needs,” he said. “And you track it just like Uber or Lyft as it comes to you and you see where the truck is, when it will get to you and who is helping you.”

The app also includes crash detection and can automatically summon responders and notify your list of emergency contacts.

Most drivers need roadside assistance about once every five years, according to Urgent.ly.

The company’s customers include automotive, insurance and other transportation focused companies in the U.S., Europe and Australia.

Urgent.ly’s “dot-ly” domain is the top-level country-code domain for Libya, and is increasingly used by startups and new companies because there is a better chance of getting the name that they want, since .com registrations have become saturated. It also works out well, since when you need roadside assistance, you need it “urgently.”

