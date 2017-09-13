City Tap Dupont opens next month, promises 40 beers on tap

City Tap Dupont will open Oct. 2 with plenty of beer to choose from and a gastropub menu.

Renderings of the new City Tap Dupont, which opens next month. (Courtesy Table 95 Hospitality)

WASHINGTON — City Tap Dupont will open Oct. 2 in space formerly occupied by steakhouse STK at 1250 Connecticut Ave. NW, with plenty of beer to choose from and a gastropub menu.

City Tap Dupont is the second DC location for Table 95 Hospitality, which opened City Tap Penn Quarter in 2013.

City Tap Dupont will feature 40 tap lines as well as 30 beers in bottles and cans and will be open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

“We’re thrilled to add a Dupont location to our City Tap family in D.C. and bring elevated pub food, an approachable, dynamic beer selection, and a great new neighborhood spot to even more guests in the region,” said Jon Ball, Table 95 Hospitality’s Managing Partner for the Mid-Atlantic.

STK, which billed itself as a “female-friendly” steakhouse, with softer décor and lighter menu choices, closed in December, about three years after it opened.

City Tap Dupont made some changes to the interior of the restaurant, including a 360-degree bar in the center of the space and better use of its Connecticut Avenue views.

It says menu items include grilled ahi tuna with shrimp and avocado ceviche, pumpkin burrata bruschetta, corn and crab hush puppies with honey butter, and crispy suckling pig.

Weekend brunches will include a Maryland crab Benedict, chicken and waffles, and a make-your-own bloody mary bar.