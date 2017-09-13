501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » City Tap Dupont opens…

City Tap Dupont opens next month, promises 40 beers on tap

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh September 13, 2017 12:38 pm 09/13/2017 12:38pm
Share

City Tap Dupont will open Oct. 2 with plenty of beer to choose from and a gastropub menu.

WASHINGTON — City Tap Dupont will open Oct. 2 in space formerly occupied by steakhouse STK at 1250 Connecticut Ave. NW, with plenty of beer to choose from and a gastropub menu.

City Tap Dupont is the second DC location for Table 95 Hospitality, which opened City Tap Penn Quarter in 2013.

City Tap Dupont will feature 40 tap lines as well as 30 beers in bottles and cans and will be open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

“We’re thrilled to add a Dupont location to our City Tap family in D.C. and bring elevated pub food, an approachable, dynamic beer selection, and a great new neighborhood spot to even more guests in the region,” said Jon Ball, Table 95 Hospitality’s Managing Partner for the Mid-Atlantic.

STK, which billed itself as a “female-friendly” steakhouse, with softer décor and lighter menu choices, closed in December, about three years after it opened.

City Tap Dupont made some changes to the interior of the restaurant, including a 360-degree bar in the center of the space and better use of its Connecticut Avenue views.

It says menu items include grilled ahi tuna with shrimp and avocado ceviche, pumpkin burrata bruschetta, corn and crab hush puppies with honey butter, and crispy suckling pig.

Weekend brunches will include a Maryland crab Benedict, chicken and waffles, and a make-your-own bloody mary bar.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance City Tap Dupont dupont circle Food & Restaurant News jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Sneak peek: The Wharf
Irma in Florida
Apple unveils new iPhone
Today in History: Sept. 13
Remembering Sept. 11 — 16 years later
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 10-16
Irma's path of destruction
50 U.S. towns with gorgeous fall foliage
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
Florida prepares for Irma
World's royal children
New York Fashion Week
Harvey aftermath: Houston rebuilds
Flying into the eye of a hurricane
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Va. town turns into Hogsmeade
Trumps visit Texas amid Harvey
Screwy DC road signs
13 ways to solve sleep problems
How to tell if you’re deficient in these 5 nutrients
MTV Video Music Awards
Women’s Equality Day: Photos of suffragettes through the years
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
DC's top restaurants
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
2017 local deaths of note
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore