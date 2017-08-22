Delta tests video chat at Reagan National

WASHINGTON — Delta Air Lines is testing customer service video chat terminals at Reagan National Airport.

Delta says the interactive digital screens let customers video chat directly with a specialist from the airport, a first for a U.S. airline.

The video chat can be used for anything from changing a flight to voicing complaints, compliments or other feedback, according to Delta.

“More people are choosing video chat to connect in their everyday lives, so we wanted to bring that channel to Delta customers,” said Charisse Evans, Delta’s vice president of reservations sales and customer care.

Delta already encourages customers to contact reservations through Twitter and Facebook, in addition to old-fashioned email and phone.

DCA has been a technology testbed for Delta this year.

This summer, it rolled out fingerprint ID recognition throughout the airport, including gate boarding, luggage check-in and admission to its Sky Club.

