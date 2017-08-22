501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Delta tests video chat…

Delta tests video chat at Reagan National

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh August 22, 2017 12:00 pm 08/22/2017 12:00pm
Share
Delta is first U.S. airline to offer video chat with the reservations team. (Courtesy Delta Air Lines)

WASHINGTON — Delta Air Lines is testing customer service video chat terminals at Reagan National Airport.

Delta says the interactive digital screens let customers video chat directly with a specialist from the airport, a first for a U.S. airline.

The video chat can be used for anything from changing a flight to voicing complaints, compliments or other feedback, according to Delta.

“More people are choosing video chat to connect in their everyday lives, so we wanted to bring that channel to Delta customers,” said Charisse Evans, Delta’s vice president of reservations sales and customer care.

Delta already encourages customers to contact reservations through Twitter and Facebook, in addition to old-fashioned email and phone.

DCA has been a technology testbed for Delta this year.

This summer, it rolled out fingerprint ID recognition throughout the airport, including gate boarding, luggage check-in and admission to its Sky Club.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
airlines Arlington, VA News Business & Finance DCA delta Latest News Living News Local News reagan national airport Travel News Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?