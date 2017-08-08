DC-area Macy’s stores hiring for back-to-school

WASHINGTON — Macy’s is bracing for the big back-to-school shopping season and needs more hands on deck to staff the sales floors and warehouses.
While Macy’s didn’t say how many additional employees it will hire in the D.C. area, it is holding an all-day jobs fair at 16 Macy’s stores in the area on Aug. 12.
The job fairs at each store will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Macy’s greatest strength is our talent, including our store associates who are vital touchpoints for our customers and help shape and enhance their shopping experience,” said Jeff Kantor, Macy’s, Inc.’s chief stores and human resources officer. “We also strive to create great experiences for our associates as part of the Macy’s team.”
Full- and part-time Macy’s employees also get a Macy’s merchandise discount.
Macy’s announced earlier this year plans to close dozens of stores nationwide. The Landmark Mall Macy’s was the only victim in the D.C. area.
Here is a list of the D.C.-area stores taking part in Saturday’s jobs fair:
- Annapolis Mall, in Annapolis, Maryland
- Bowie Town Center in Bowie, Maryland
- Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland
- The Mall at Prince Georges in Hyattsville, Maryland
- Marlow Heights Shopping Center in Marlow Heights, Maryland
- Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, Maryland
- St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf, Maryland
- Westfield Wheaton in Wheaton, Maryland
- Ballston Common Mall in Arlington, Virginia
- Dulles Town Center in Dulles, Virginia
- Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax, Virginia
- The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Arlington, Virginia
- Manassas Mall in Manassas, Virginia
- Springfield Mall in Springfield, Virginia
- Tysons Corner Center in McLean, Virginia
- Tysons Galleria in McLean, Virginia
