DC-area Macy’s stores hiring for back-to-school

WASHINGTON — Macy’s is bracing for the big back-to-school shopping season and needs more hands on deck to staff the sales floors and warehouses.

While Macy’s didn’t say how many additional employees it will hire in the D.C. area, it is holding an all-day jobs fair at 16 Macy’s stores in the area on Aug. 12.

The job fairs at each store will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Macy’s greatest strength is our talent, including our store associates who are vital touchpoints for our customers and help shape and enhance their shopping experience,” said Jeff Kantor, Macy’s, Inc.’s chief stores and human resources officer. “We also strive to create great experiences for our associates as part of the Macy’s team.”

Full- and part-time Macy’s employees also get a Macy’s merchandise discount.

Macy’s announced earlier this year plans to close dozens of stores nationwide. The Landmark Mall Macy’s was the only victim in the D.C. area.

Here is a list of the D.C.-area stores taking part in Saturday’s jobs fair:

Annapolis Mall, in Annapolis, Maryland

Bowie Town Center in Bowie, Maryland

Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland

The Mall at Prince Georges in Hyattsville, Maryland

Marlow Heights Shopping Center in Marlow Heights, Maryland

Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, Maryland

St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf, Maryland

Westfield Wheaton in Wheaton, Maryland

Ballston Common Mall in Arlington, Virginia

Dulles Town Center in Dulles, Virginia

Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax, Virginia

The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Arlington, Virginia

Manassas Mall in Manassas, Virginia

Springfield Mall in Springfield, Virginia

Tysons Corner Center in McLean, Virginia

Tysons Galleria in McLean, Virginia

