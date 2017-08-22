Capriotti’s plans 20 more DC-area locations

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden’s favorite Delaware sandwich chain is eyeing a big mid-Atlantic expansion, and that will mean at least 20 new locations for Capriotti’s in the Washington region.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, founded in 1976, is targeting new expansion in Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia, and plans to add a total of 50 new locations in the region.

It currently has two locations in the Washington area — one in Rosslyn and one in downtown D.C. at 1800 M St. Northwest.

The chain currently has 100 locations and is aiming to have 500 locations open by 2025.

Besides its famous former vice president fan, Capriotti’s is known for a 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole turkeys in house and hand-shredding them each morning for its subs.

Its best-selling sandwich is The Bobbie, made with turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo served on a soft roll.

Capriotti’s is looking for franchise operators for its mid-Atlantic expansion.

