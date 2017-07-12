501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Most stolen vehicles in…

Most stolen vehicles in the US in 2016

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh July 12, 2017 4:13 pm 07/12/2017 04:13pm
Share

WASHINGTON — The most stolen vehicle in the U.S. in 2016 was a 1997 Honda Accord.

Related Gallery

Most stolen cars of 2015

The National Insurance Crime Bureau’s Hot Wheels list compiles stolen vehicle data from law enforcement to determine which vehicles are most coveted by crooks.
In fact, many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models, according to the annual report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Anti-theft technology continues to take a bite out of auto thefts, the report said. Thefts in 2016 were down dramatically from their all-time high in 1992.

In the D.C. area, the most stolen vehicles were all Honda Accords: In the District, it was the 1994; in Maryland, the 2012, and in Virginia, the 2002.

Here are the 10 most stolen vehicles in the U.S. in 2016, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Business & Finance jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News most stolen cars
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Celebrity birthdays July 9-15
Watermelon recipes for summer
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Today in History: July 12
July 4 celebrations on National Mall
21 healthy summer road trip snacks
Hardscaping projects for home
8 Foods for Healthy Hair
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Summer Binge Guide
Ospreys in Chesapeake Bay
Blueberry recipes
2017 BET Awards
June Entertainment Guide 2017
Strawberry recipes
What to do about summer allergies
Prince William through the years
45 years ago: Hurricane Agnes
Awesome Con 2017
7 summer home improvements
25 best jobs for high school graduates
2017 local deaths of note
Splash parks, water parks, pools
7 simple steps to prepare for a thrifty summer
8 frugal family summer road trips to take
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
Summer outdoor living renovations
Not-to-miss DC exhibits
16 new water park additions for 2017
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
Ghost town for sale
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
President John F. Kennedy turns 100
Outdoor movie guide
Lower Delaware restaurants
Where to take your family when they visit DC