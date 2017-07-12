Most stolen vehicles in the US in 2016

WASHINGTON — The most stolen vehicle in the U.S. in 2016 was a 1997 Honda Accord.

In fact, many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models, according to the annual report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Anti-theft technology continues to take a bite out of auto thefts, the report said. Thefts in 2016 were down dramatically from their all-time high in 1992.

In the D.C. area, the most stolen vehicles were all Honda Accords: In the District, it was the 1994; in Maryland, the 2012, and in Virginia, the 2002.

Here are the 10 most stolen vehicles in the U.S. in 2016, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

