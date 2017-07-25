501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » DC area still trails…

DC area still trails other big cities for rising home values

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh July 25, 2017 11:01 am 07/25/2017 11:01am
Share
Despite widespread bidding wars in the District's housing market, the price growth in the Washington metro region lags behind other big cities. (Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON — Despite widespread bidding wars in the D.C. metro’s housing market, and sellers in the District itself routinely getting more than list price, the Washington metro region remains a laggard among big cities for how much prices are rising.

The new S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, a measure of home appreciation that dates back 27 years, reveals the median price of a home that sold in the 20 biggest cities in May was up 5.7 percent from a year ago.

Related Stories

Seattle, Portland and Denver reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities, led by Seattle’s 13.3 percent annual increase, and 8.9 percent in Portland. Denver overtook Dallas with a 7.9 percent increase.

Nine of the 20 largest cities posted bigger year-over-year gains in May than in April.

The District’s annual gain, according to the index, was 3.6 percent in May, tied with Cleveland for the smallest annual gain among the 20 largest cities, and ahead only of Chicago’s 3.3 percent year-over-year gain.

Continued large gains in many cities is not necessarily a sign of a new housing bubble, said David Blitzer, managing director and chairman of the Index Committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

“Housing is not repeating the bubble period of 2000 to 2006 — price increases vary across the country unlike the earlier period when rising prices were almost universal,” he said. “The number of homes sold annually is 20 percent less today than in the earlier period, and the months’ supply is declining, not surging.”

For the last 19 months, either Seattle or Portland, Oregon, was the city with the fastest rising home prices based on 12-month gains.

Related Gallery

Photos: Most expensive homes sold in the DC area June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in the Washington region in June sold for $6.1 million, and real estate company Zillow calls it the “Best Value in Kalorama.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Business & Finance dc housing home price index jeff clabaugh Latest News Real Estate News rowhouse S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

An early morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?