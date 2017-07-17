Crystal City high-rise OK’d on top of Buffalo Wild Wings

WASHINGTON — The Arlington County Board has approved developer Lowe Enterprises’ plans for a Virginia apartment high-rise in Crystal City, currently the site of an older, two-story retail building with tenants that include Buffalo Wild Wings.

The construction plans call for building the high-rise on top of the existing structure and renovating and incorporating it into the new structure.

The 24-story, 334,000-square-foot building, with 302 apartments, will go up at 2351 Jefferson Davis Highway, at the corner of 23rd Street South and Crystal Drive. It will include 22,000 square feet of ground floor retail and will be part of Crystal City’s Century Center.

Buffalo Wild Wings will stay open during construction.

“This building will accomplish one of our key goals — to bring more residents to the heart of Crystal City and provide an even better balance of jobs and residents in this neighborhood,” said County Board Chair Jay Fisette.

“This is a very attractive building, putting state-of-the-art new apartments above upgraded retail space that will enhance the neighborhood’s vibrancy,” he said.

Arlington County approved a Crystal City Sector Plan in 2010 that lays out a vision of making Crystal City into more of a lively and walkable community with more retail, better quality office space and more housing options.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.