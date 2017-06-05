Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » MGM National Harbor continues…

MGM National Harbor continues to lead Md. casino revenue

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh June 5, 2017 8:58 pm 06/05/2017 08:58pm
Share
The MGM National Harbor logo is seen around a roulette wheel in the casino during a preview tour of the MGM National Harbor, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Maryland’s six casinos generated $136.5 million in revenue for the state in May, a 31 percent increase from a year ago, and MGM National Harbor gets the top credit.

Related Stories

MGM National Harbor, which opened Dec. 8, generated $50.6 million of that revenue, its second month since opening its gambling revenue has topped $50 million.

Minus MGM, Maryland casino revenue was down 17.7 percent compared to a year earlier.

Gambling revenue at Maryland Live! at Arundel Mills — now the state’s second-largest casino — was $45.9 million, down 22.3 percent from a year earlier. Gambling revenue at Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore last month was $23.6 million, down 18.1 percent from May 2016.

May gambling revenue for Hollywood Casino in Perryville was $6.4 million, down 7.8 percent. Rocky Gap Resort generated $4.8 million, up 7.4 percent. Casino at Ocean Downs had $5.3 million, up 3.3 percent.

Related Gallery

Sip and spin: National Harbor’s Capital Wheel gets new outdoor lounge

National Harbor’s Capital Wheel has added a ground-level lounge that will serve up salads and light bites, and let wheel passengers take a drink along with them to sip and enjoy the view.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Business & Finance casino jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News Maryland casino revenue Maryland News mgm national harbor Prince George's County, MD News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » MGM National Harbor continues…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Razing blighted Baltimore

Hundreds of homes that have come to symbolize a deep social divide are torn down in Baltimore.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance