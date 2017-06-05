MGM National Harbor continues to lead Md. casino revenue

WASHINGTON — Maryland’s six casinos generated $136.5 million in revenue for the state in May, a 31 percent increase from a year ago, and MGM National Harbor gets the top credit.

MGM National Harbor, which opened Dec. 8, generated $50.6 million of that revenue, its second month since opening its gambling revenue has topped $50 million.

Minus MGM, Maryland casino revenue was down 17.7 percent compared to a year earlier.

Gambling revenue at Maryland Live! at Arundel Mills — now the state’s second-largest casino — was $45.9 million, down 22.3 percent from a year earlier. Gambling revenue at Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore last month was $23.6 million, down 18.1 percent from May 2016.

May gambling revenue for Hollywood Casino in Perryville was $6.4 million, down 7.8 percent. Rocky Gap Resort generated $4.8 million, up 7.4 percent. Casino at Ocean Downs had $5.3 million, up 3.3 percent.

