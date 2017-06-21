502

Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Fast-casual Honeygrow expands in…

Fast-casual Honeygrow expands in DC, uses VR to train employees

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh June 21, 2017 1:58 pm 06/21/2017 01:58pm
Share
Fast-casual chain Honeygrow plans to use virtual reality to train employees. The restaurant founder says the company is "gamifying" food safety training. (Courtesy Honeygrow)

WASHINGTON — Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant Honeygrow plans several more D.C.-area locations — and it’s using virtual reality to recruit employees and train them.

The restaurant, which specializes in stir-fry and salad has two locations in the D.C. area — in Chinatown and Pentagon City. Overall, Honeygrow has 17 locations, including in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware. It plans to expand to other markets including Boston and Chicago. The company has plans for at least 25 locations by the end of the year.

In D.C., Honeygrow is actively negotiating for more leases, and has already signed deals to open in Tysons Corner, Reston Town Center West and Rockville Pike next year.

That’s a lot of new employees to recruit and train in the coming months, and the company has moved to a virtual reality model to do it, producing one standard orientation and training experience that keeps the training and messaging consistent across all stores.

“So you get to see what it looks like. You get to see how to make the food. And we ‘gamified’ it because food safety is that important and we want to make sure they know about it from day one,” founder Justin Rosenberg told WTOP.

“It really is a first impression of everything we are doing: How to cook noodles. How to do a stir-fry. How to make a perfect salad,” he said.

And because VR is fun, it keeps the new employees’ attention. Being immersed in the experience also eliminates distractions.

The VR presentations also include a greeting and introduction from Rosenberg.

Honeygrow already uses technology in its customer-facing model with custom-designed digital ordering kiosks.

Rosenberg said his goal has been to set the restaurants apart from the other Chipotle-style fast-casual assembly lines by focusing on ingredients and on locally sourcing as much as possible.

“I didn’t want to be just another fast-casual concept,” he said. “Especially in Washington, D.C., there is just competition and so much fast-casual. It’s like a Chipotle version of this or a Chipotle version of that.”

“I wanted to do something different and I don’t know anyone else doing stir-fry or salad using technology for the ordering process or sourcing how we’re sourcing,” he said.

Honeygrow sells about 70 percent stir-fry and 30 percent salad, and the business is split 50/50 between lunch and dinner crowds, according to the menu.

You can see the Honeygrow menu here.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News Honeygrow jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News restaurants virtual reality
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Fast-casual Honeygrow expands in…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

17 best affordable destinations in the USA

Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, these cities promise both for a price that won’t break the bank.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance