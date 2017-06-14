1002

Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » With an anti-inflammatory menu,…

With an anti-inflammatory menu, True Food Kitchen opens in Bethesda

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh June 14, 2017 4:56 pm 06/14/2017 04:56pm
Share
The 6,600-square-foot restaurant — on the ground floor of the Solarie Bethesda apartment building, which opened last year — includes a pet-friendly outdoor patio. (Courtesy True Food Kitchen)

WASHINGTON — True Food Kitchen, whose menus are inspired by the principles of celebrity physician Dr. Andrew Weil’s anti-inflammatory diet, opened its Bethesda location Tuesday.

Related Stories

It is the second D.C.-area location for the national chain, which opened in Fairfax’s Mosaic District in 2014.

The Bethesda location, at 7100 Wisconsin Ave., is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, and includes gluten-free, organic, vegetarian and vegan dishes.

The 6,600-square-foot restaurant — on the ground floor of the Solarie Bethesda apartment building, which opened last year — includes a pet-friendly outdoor patio.

The restaurant also calls itself eco-friendly, with dining chairs made from recycled soda bottles and floors made from reclaimed wood.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News jeff clabaugh Latest News Living News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News true food kitchen
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » With an anti-inflammatory menu,…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Shooting in Alexandria

Five people were shot at as members of Congress practiced for the Congressional baseball game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance