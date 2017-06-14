WASHINGTON — True Food Kitchen, whose menus are inspired by the principles of celebrity physician Dr. Andrew Weil’s anti-inflammatory diet, opened its Bethesda location Tuesday.

It is the second D.C.-area location for the national chain, which opened in Fairfax’s Mosaic District in 2014.

The Bethesda location, at 7100 Wisconsin Ave., is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, and includes gluten-free, organic, vegetarian and vegan dishes.

The 6,600-square-foot restaurant — on the ground floor of the Solarie Bethesda apartment building, which opened last year — includes a pet-friendly outdoor patio.

The restaurant also calls itself eco-friendly, with dining chairs made from recycled soda bottles and floors made from reclaimed wood.

