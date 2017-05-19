Columbia Heights is now one of DC’s priciest housing markets

WASHINGTON — The Mount Pleasant and Columbia Heights neighborhoods were once among Northwest D.C.’s most affordable neighborhoods — but that is no longer the case.

In April, the Mount Pleasant-Columbia Heights neighborhood, which straddles the blocks east and west of 16th Street NW north of Florida Avenue, clocked in as the third-most expensive address in the District, behind only Georgetown and Chevy Chase.

The median price of a house or a condo sold in Mount Pleasant and Columbia Heights neighborhood was $703,000, according to Long & Foster Inc. — and buyers are gobbling up what’s on the market. The number of active listings in the neighborhood last month was down 33 percent from a year ago.

And what sold last month, sold for an average 101 percent of the list price.

Georgetown retains its title as D.C.’s most expensive neighborhood, with a median selling price in April of just over $1 million. The median selling price in Chevy Chase D.C. last month was $975,000.

Districtwide, Long & Foster said the median price for the 697 residential properties that sold in April was $520,000, down 1 percent from a year earlier.

