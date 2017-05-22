Alexandria businesses help fund new public signs

WASHINGTON — The City of Alexandria, Virginia, is installing new retail “wayfinding” signs in Old Town along the King Street corridor, and participating businesses are helping fund the project.

The new Retail Wayfinding Signage Program will standardize signage policies in Old Town and will replace current signs along King Street by June 9.

Businesses pay an annual fee to be included on signs, which also direct visitors to noncommercial Old Town attractions.

The sign program has a first year budget of $80,000, but the city says the public-private partnership will be revenue neutral.

Participating businesses pay an annual fee of $200 for a small sign or $225 for a large one.

The city expects to install 30 wayfinding signs in the first year and that about 90 businesses will participate.

For information on becoming a participating business, visit the Alexandria City government’s website.