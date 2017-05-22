Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Alexandria businesses help fund…

Alexandria businesses help fund new public signs

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh May 22, 2017 11:33 am 05/22/2017 11:33am
Share
The City of Alexandria is installing new retail "wayfinding" signs in Old Town along the King Street corridor. (Courtesy City of Alexandria)

WASHINGTON — The City of Alexandria, Virginia, is installing new retail “wayfinding” signs in Old Town along the King Street corridor, and participating businesses are helping fund the project.

The new Retail Wayfinding Signage Program will standardize signage policies in Old Town and will replace current signs along King Street by June 9.

Businesses pay an annual fee to be included on signs, which also direct visitors to noncommercial Old Town attractions.

The sign program has a first year budget of $80,000, but the city says the public-private partnership will be revenue neutral.

Participating businesses pay an annual fee of $200 for a small sign or $225 for a large one.

The city expects to install 30 wayfinding signs in the first year and that about 90 businesses will participate.

For information on becoming a participating business, visit the Alexandria City government’s website.

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News Business & Finance jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News Old Town Retail Wayfinding Signage Program tourism Travel News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Alexandria businesses help fund…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

142nd Preakness Stakes

Highlights of the 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course in Baltimore on Saturday, May 20.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance