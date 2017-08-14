501.5
Under Armor CEO steps down from presidential advisory council

By Patrick Roth August 14, 2017 8:56 pm 08/14/2017 08:56pm
In a statement on Twitter, Under Armor's CEO Kevin Plank announced he was the latest CEO to step down from President Trump's American Manufacturing Council.

WASHINGTON — Under Armor CEO Kevin Plank announced he is stepping down from President Donald Trump’s American Manufacturing Council on Monday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Plank said that he was “appreciative of the opportunity to have served” and that his company remained “resolute in our potential and ability to improve American manufacturing.”

While Plank did not explicitly say why he was stepping down, he did say he wanted to “focus my efforts on inspiring every person that they can do anything through the power of sport which promotes unity, diversity and inclusion.”

Plank is the second CEO to step down from Trump’s American Manufacturing Council this week.

Kenneth Frazier, the CEO of Merck, the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the United States, stepped down earlier on Monday, citing Trump’s failure to rebuke the white nationalists who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump lashed out at Frazier’s decision on Twitter saying that Frazier will now “have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!”

Frazier is one of the few African-Americans to head a Fortune 500 company.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also resigned from the manufacturing council in June after the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.

American Manufacturing Council Baltimore, MD News donald trump Government News Latest News Local News Maryland News Patrick Roth Under Armor Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank
