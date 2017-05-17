Arlington Co. police shoot driver during traffic stop

WASHINGTON — Arlington County police shot a driver who struck an officer with his car during a traffic stop on an Interstate 395 offramp on Wednesday afternoon.

One officer was in serious condition and the driver suffered life-threatening injuries. Another officer was treated on the scene, according to Arlington County police.

The officers stopped the unnamed driver on the ramp to Glebe Road about 4:30 p.m. As they approached on foot, the driver struck one of the officers with his car and the second officer opened fire, hitting the driver, said police spokeswoman Ashley Savage.

The shooting investigation has closed the ramp from the southbound lanes of I-395 and has contributed to delays.

Traffic heading northbound on Glebe Road was getting by the police incident in a single file to the left, according to WTOP Traffic.

The closure was one of several major road incidents in the region Wednesday afternoon. A fatal crash in Anne Arundel County closed a stretch of U.S. Route 50 and a water main that ruptured in the District’s Palisades neighborhood closed portions of MacArthur Boulevard and Canal Road.

Stay with WTOP for updates on this developing story.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.