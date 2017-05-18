Arlington, VA News

Man shot by Arlington Co. police dies after traffic stop

By Amanda Iacone May 18, 2017 4:20 pm 05/18/2017 04:20pm
Arlington County police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the offramp from Interstate 395 to Glebe Road Wednesday afternoon. Officers shot a truck driver during a traffic stop. Police say that the driver Daniel G. Boak struck and pinned an officer. (WTOP/Kristi King)

WASHINGTON — A Centreville man shot by police during a traffic stop in Arlington County died from his injuries, and an officer who was pinned between two vehicles has been released from the hospital, police said Thursday.

Daniel G. Boak, 28, died at the hospital Wednesday evening following the encounter with Arlington police, said police spokeswoman Ashley Savage.

Baok had an outstanding arrest warrant for violating probation – a misdemeanor charge. The warrant was issued earlier this month in Fairfax City General District Court, according to Virginia State Police.

Police tried to stop Boak on Interstate  395 based on a hit from a license plate reader. Boak wouldn’t stop and he maneuvered around officers to continue south on the highway, Savage said.

Officers caught with up the truck Boak was driving on an offramp to Glebe Road. As officers approached the truck on foot, Boak hit one officer, pinning the officer against another vehicle, she said.

That’s when officers fired at the truck, striking Boak. Officers were then able to free the pinned officer after moving the truck, she said.

The pinned officer suffered serious injuries but was released from the hospital and is now recovering at home, Savage said.

Police have not said how many officers shot at the truck or how many shots were fired. Savage said the investigation is ongoing.

The names of the injured officer and the other officers involved have not been released.

Arlington, VA News