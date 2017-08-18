501.5
Taney statue in Annapolis removed overnight

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim August 18, 2017 2:47 am 08/18/2017 02:47am
FILE — The statue of Roger B. Taney, a Maryland native who served as the chief justice of the Supreme Court, sits on the south entrance of the Maryland State House. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

WASHINGTON — The controversial statue of former Supreme Court Justice Roger B. Taney was removed from outside the Maryland State House in Annapolis early Friday.

Taney, a Maryland native, was the chief justice who penned the 1857 Dred Scott decision. It upheld slavery in the United States and denied citizenship to black people.

The vote to remove the Taney statue came Wednesday from the State House Trust board, The Washington Post reported.

The statue of Taney will be moved to a Maryland State Archives secure storage facility, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called for the immediate removal of the statue earlier in the week following the protests that turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend.

“While we cannot hide from our history — nor should we — the time has come to make clear the difference between properly acknowledging our past and glorifying the darkest chapters of our history,” Hogan said in a Tuesday statement.

Elsewhere in Maryland, Baltimore took down four statues early Wednesday, including one of Taney, a Confederate women’s monument, another of Confederate soldiers and sailors, and one of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

Baltimore tears down controversial statues, including Confederate memorials

By the time the sun came up Wednesday, all four of Baltimore’s controversial statues were gone, and some of the sites were covered in spray paint and other graffiti.
