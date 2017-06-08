These cute cats are waiting for you to adopt them

They're cute, they're cuddly and they need a home. June is "Adopt a Shelter Cat" month and the Humane Rescue Alliance has several cats looking for their forever home.
Say hello to Houston, a 2-year-old girl who was rescued from the streets of D.C. Now that she’s safe at the HRA Oglethorpe Street Adoption Center and knows where her next meal is coming from, Houston has discovered that she quite likes attention. She’d love a home with a human companion and room to play. Are you the one for her? Meet her and find out. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)
Pet of the Week is a weekly feature that highlights a pet available for adoption from D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance.