800

Animals & Pets

These cute cats are…

These cute cats are waiting for you to adopt them

June 8, 2017 5:08 am 06/08/2017 05:08am
They're cute, they're cuddly and they need a home. June is "Adopt a Shelter Cat" month and the Humane Rescue Alliance has several cats looking for their forever home.

Related Gallery

Pet of the Week: 2017 pets

Pet of the Week is a weekly feature that highlights a pet available for adoption from D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance.
Topics:
Adopt a shelter cat month Animals & Pets cat adoption cats Humane Rescue Alliance June kittens Latest News Living News Local News Photo Galleries
