Judges deny Severance appeal

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP
May 23, 2017
WASHINGTON — A three-judge panel has denied the appeal of convicted murderer, Charles Severance.

Severance, 56, was convicted in 2015 for capital murder for the deaths of Ron Kirby and Ruthanne Lodato and first-degree murder of Nancy Dunning. All three were prominent Alexandria residents.

The Virginia appeals court judges ruled in favor of the state on all three matters under appeal: whether Severance should have been tried separately for the killing of Nancy Dunning, if the two counts of capital murder was double jeopardy and whether the state presented sufficient evidence to prove the case.

Severance is serving three, consecutive, life sentences for the convictions. Virginia does not offer the chance for parole to convicted felons.

