Alexandria, VA News

Police: Man steals car in Alexandria with child inside

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP January 23, 2017 4:50 pm
WASHINGTON — Police say a suspect stole a car with a child inside while a parent stopped to use an ATM in Alexandria Monday.

A parent left a car running to go use an ATM in Alexandria’s Bradlee Shopping Center in the 3800 block of King Street Monday. A child — described as not an infant, but younger than 10 — was in the car when a thief got in the car and took off, said Alexandria Police spokeswoman Crystal Nosal.

When the thief realized there was a child in the car, he got out, Nosal said.

The child was not hurt.

Nosal said police think the thief got away in a different car.

Police have not released any additional details about the case.

Anyone with information can call police at 703-746-4444.

WTOP’s Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report from Washington.

Topics:
Alexandria crime Alexandria vehicle theft Alexandria, VA News Latest News Local News theft of vehicle in Alexandria Virginia
