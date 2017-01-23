Police: Man steals car in Alexandria with child inside

WASHINGTON — Police say a suspect stole a car with a child inside while a parent stopped to use an ATM in Alexandria Monday.
A parent left a car running to go use an ATM in Alexandria’s Bradlee Shopping Center in the 3800 block of King Street Monday. A child — described as not an infant, but younger than 10 — was in the car when a thief got in the car and took off, said Alexandria Police spokeswoman Crystal Nosal.
When the thief realized there was a child in the car, he got out, Nosal said.
The child was not hurt.
Nosal said police think the thief got away in a different car.
Police have not released any additional details about the case.
Anyone with information can call police at 703-746-4444.
WTOP’s Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report from Washington.
