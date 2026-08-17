Zambia President Hichilema has been reelected for a second term

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has been reelected for a second five-year term, the Electoral Commission of Zambia…

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has been reelected for a second five-year term, the Electoral Commission of Zambia announced early Tuesday.

He was declared the outright winner of last Thursday’s presidential election without the need for a run-off, having secured more 51% of the vote.

According to the commission, Hichilema won with 2,965,326 votes and his closest competitor was opposition leader Brian Mundubile, who won 1,856,217 votes.

“I therefore declare, Hichilema Hakainde S, to be president-elect of the Republic of Zambia this 18th day of August, 2026,” commission chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said.

Hichilema’s victory follows a closely watched election which saw the vote counting suspended last Friday and then restarted hours later under heightened security after the commission said there had been attacks against some polling station officials and some ballot papers had been stolen.

The government also confirmed that several leading opposition figures were arrested on the night of the elections, with the police accusing them of posing a threat to state security.

Mundubile said his home was raided by the police in what he called an attack on his life.

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