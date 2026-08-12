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WHO says Congo’s Ebola outbreak is on track to eclipse the deadliest one in history

The Associated Press

August 12, 2026, 11:09 AM

GENEVA (AP) — The ongoing Ebola outbreak in Congo is on track to eclipse the deadliest one in history that killed over 11,000 people, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

“At its current pace, it’s on track to eclipse the West African Ebola outbreak of 2014 to 2016,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

The outbreak in eastern Congo, considered the fastest in history, has killed over 2,000 people out of more than 4,300 cases.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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